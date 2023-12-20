Ravi Gupta retained as DGP in major reshuffle

Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle on Tuesday, the Telangana government transferred 20 senior IPS officers and posted them in different wings of the Police department.

The Congress government has decided to retain Ravi Gupta as the DGP. It may be recalled that Ravi Gupta was appointed as in-charge DGP in place of former DGP Anjani Kumar by the Election Commission of India during the recent Assembly elections.

Former DGP Anjani Kumar has been posted as Chairman, Road Safety Authority. Stephen Ravindra, who was waiting for posting, has been appointed Inspector General of Home Guards. Mahesh Bhagwat will be the Additional DGP to the Railways and Road Safety Wing.

Former City Police Commissioner CV Anand, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Director General of the ACB. Rajiv Ratan, Managing Director of the State Police Housing Corporation, was posted as Director General of the Vigilance & Enforcement by relieving Ravi Gupta from full additional charge.



Similarly, Abhilasha Bisht, Additional DGP (Welfare) was transferred and posted as Director General of the State Police Academy, Hyderabad, in the existing vacancy. Dr Soumya Mishra, Additional DGP (Personnel) was posted as Director General (Prisons and Correctional Services) relieving Dr Jitender from full additional charge.

Among other transfers were that of Shikha Goel, Additional DGP, Women Safety, SHE teams & Bharosa has been transferred and posted as Additional DGP CID. Dr Anil Kumar, Additional DGP, was posted as Director General, Special Protection Force, Tarun Joshi Additional Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, was transferred and posted as IGP, Multizone, Hyderabad, in the existing vacancy.

VB Kamalasan Reddy, Director General, Drugs Control, was placed in full additional charge of Director, Prohibition and Excise Wing. On transfer, S Chandrasekhar Reddy, was posted as Inspector General of Police (Personnel). M Ramesh, Inspector General of Police, (Provisioning & Logistics), has been given full additional charge of Managing Director, State Police Housing Corporation, Hyderabad.

K Ramesh Naidu, DIG, Zone-III, Rajanna Sircilla, was transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID, in the existing vacancy. B Sumathi, Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID, Women Protection Cell, was transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, SIB, Intelligence in the existing vacancy.

Sharat Chandra Pawar, Deputy Director, State Police Academy, was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Hyderabad City, in the existing vacancy.