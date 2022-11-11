Ravichandra condemns raids on granite firms

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Thursday condemned the raids by ED and IT on the offices of his granite companies and demanded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the loss making granite industry.

The MP office released a statement to media people here. He said ED and I-T departments carried out raids on the office of Gayatri Granites and his family members' Swetha Granite companies.

The TRS MP said that it is regrettable that ED and IT raided the offices of his family members and his close relative Gangula's family.

He said that the Centre had nothing to do with this industry and they do not get any concessions. It was explained that it comes entirely under the purview of the State government.

Speaking to the reporters, Ravichandra said that the market has been severely damaged due to the pandemic and the granite industry was in dire straits and had suffered losses. "There is no such thing as zero business in this industry. We are doing business with transparency and honesty," said Ravichandra.

The TRS leader appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the granite industry, which employs hundreds of people and provides employment to thousands of people, which was suffering from 75 per cent losses.