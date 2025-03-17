R&B Minister reviews pace of devpt works

Nalgonda: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced that the government will undertake lining and repair works of the AMRP main canals and distributaries with an estimated budget of Rs1,000 crores. On Sunday, he inspected the irrigation water situation at Mailasamudram Cheruvu near Kanagal Mandal and assured farmers that all villages had received irrigation water this year. Out of the total 2,20,000 acres under AMRP, water has already been supplied to 2,15,000 acres, with efforts ongoing to ensure water availability for standing crops until harvest.

He stated that Rs 850 crore would be allocated for the main canal lining and Rs 350 crores for distributary repairs, with tenders to be invited soon. The lining works are expected to be completed in six months. Additionally, Rs 90 lakhs from his personal funds were used to clear bushes from distributaries . The minister urged farmers not to damage canals or install unauthorized motors and emphasized cooperation to ensure water reaches tail-end lands.

He announced plans to construct farm ponds under MGNREGS to benefit upper ayacut farmers and improve groundwater levels. Support will also be provided for percolation pits near homes. At Mailasamudram Cheruvu, he noted that while no irrigation water was provided last year, it has now been filled to 80% capacity, ensuring water availability for both drinking and irrigation. He inspected sluice gates and the water supply. Later, he visited the D-25 and 6L canals and interacted with farmers, confirming that no crops were drying out.

On the 28th of this month, the minister, along with State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, will lay the foundation stone for four new lift irrigation projects in Punugodu, Narsing Batla, Kanchanapalli, and Bakkasayikunta, with an estimated cost of Rs 74 crores. They will also inaugurate additional buildings at the district collector’s office. The minister was accompanied by District Collector Ila Tripathi, irrigation and agriculture officials, and other key personnel.

Separately, the minister instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted irrigation, drinking water, and electricity in Nalgonda district during summer, considering the increased demand for irrigation and power compared to last year. In a review meeting along with collector Ila Tripati, he noted that the ayacut area had expanded by nearly one lakh acres and instructed officials to prepare for increased paddy arrivals at IKP centers. He emphasized the need for necessary arrangements, including tarpaulins for paddy procurement.

Responding to the district agriculture officer’s request for 80 agricultural clusters and AE posts, the minister immediately contacted State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who approved the request. The clusters will be set up within a month. He also emphasized promoting Sona Masuri paddy and ensuring adequate water supply for both irrigation and drinking needs.

The minister announced that in the coming month, foundation stones would be laid for Rs 36-crore district collector office buildings, 15 new substations, Madugulapally police station, new police quarters, and a DSP office. He also confirmed that tenders for the Rs 520-crore bypass road had been finalized.

The review meeting was attended by Additional Collector J. Srinivas, Miryalaguda Sub-Collector Narayana Amit, Transco SE Venkateswarlu, Agriculture Officer Shravan, Irrigation Executive Engineer Srinivas Reddy, and several other officials.