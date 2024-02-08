Re-examine Dornakal-Miryalaguda rail line alignment: Nama

New Delhi: The BRS Lok Sabha party leader Nama Nageswara Rao on Wednesday demanded the Centre to re-examine the Dornakal-Miryalaguda railway line alignment stating that it had become very troublesome and loss-making for people and farmers.

The MP raised the issue in the Lok Sabha questioning Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav about the progress of the newly proposed line alignment in South Central Railway and whether the government has considered points proposed in this regard. He recalled that farmers of many villages were demanding to change the alignment to protect fertile farm lands.

Rao wanted the government to change the alignment stating that there were valuable lands, real estate ventures and houses of the poor on the proposed route. He said people’s preference was his preference; he won’t tolerate anything that harms them. ‘They are insisting the Centre change the alignment at any cost. The Union minister pointed out that farmers had already lost their valuable lands due to national highways, Nagarjunasagar and others; they were not ready to lose few lands they now have.

The Railway minister explained that a survey was sanctioned for the new line between Dornakal- Miryalaguda (97 km). The survey was undertaken for preparation of detailed project report (DPR). He said the alignment of railway projects, operational commercial requirements, technical-economic feasibility, socio-economic aspects will be considered; action will be taken based on them. Vaishnav revealed that the final decision will be taken after the DPR is prepared