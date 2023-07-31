  • Menu
‘Ready to contest from Kothagudem if CM orders’

State Health Director Gadala Srinivasa Rao said he is ready to enter the active politics and will contest from Kothagudem Assembly constituency in the ensuing elections if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao orders.

Kothagudem: State Health Director Gadala Srinivasa Rao said he is ready to enter the active politics and will contest from Kothagudem Assembly constituency in the ensuing elections if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao orders.

“Once I get the nod from the Chief Minister, I will join the politics officially and will contest from Kothagudem Assembly constituency,” he disclosed.

Addressing the Aatmeeya Sammelanam programme organised by Dr GRS Trust members at Kothagudem Club here on Sunday, the Health Director said that the people of Kothagudem were strongly seeking him to join the politics and serve their area. “I am able to understand their concerns. I hope the dream of Kothagudem people will become a reality soon,” the Health Director said

