Ready to quit politics if allegations proved: Rajagopal

Chandur ( Munugodu): Former MLA and BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy stated that CM KCR has hit the self respect of people of Munugodu.

Rajagopal took out a grand rally to file his nomination at the tahsildar office Chandur on Monday. BJP secretary Tarun chugh, Union Minister M Kishan Reddy, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party national executive member Vivek Venkata Swamy and other BJP leaders accompanied him.

Later speaking to the media, he refuted allegations being leveled on him by both TRS and Congress leaders. He challenged that he will withdraw from politics if they prove allegations, or else leaders who are making false allegations on him must quit politics.

He said CM KCR insulted the Opposition party MLAs by not giving appointments and added that administration has derailed in the State. It became a practice of depositing amounts in bank accounts at the time of bypolls and ignoring after the elections, he added.

He stated that irrespective of parties, it is time to fight against evil rule in the State. The ruling party MLAs who looted the public money are roaming village to village to tempt people in favour of TRS.

He called upon people of Munugodu to stand by the BJP in the war of Dharma. He said that it is historical need to support BJP in the election to set right in the State.

He reiterated that he did not make any mistake and added that he would quit politics if allegations can be proved.

He informed that he resigned MLA post to teach a befitting lesson to a dictator and was challenged that he would pledge before Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in wet clothes.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy stated that KCR degraded the people of Telangana by removing Telangana word from the party and added that people of Munugodu are getting ready to punish KCR for his arrogance.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay remembered that the vehicle finance company seized KCR's car during his early stage of politics and questioned how he got Rs 100 crore to buy a flight for his political activities.

BJP MLAs Etela Rajender, Raghunandan, party district president Kankanala Sridhar Reddy, Gangidi Manohar Reddy, local leaders and large number of supporters participated in rally.