Realisation of a house for poor a distant dream

Karimnagar: As the programme of collecting the details of those who applied for Indiramma Houses one year ago is going on a large number of aspirants are complaining that their names have not been found in the beneficiaries list.

In January 2024, lakhs of poor people across the State had applied for Indiramma Houses in addition to many schemes in the Praja Palana programme launched by the government. In December, after the government gave the green signal to the process of granting Indiramma houses, the discussion regarding this scheme has become a new topic in all the villages.

The applications received under the Praja Palana were computerised in the respective mandal offices for a few months. It is here that the real problem occurred and the situation of the applicants has become confusing.

It is now coming to light that large-scale mistakes have been made in the process of computerising the names of the applicants, their family details including the house number and the area of residence. When the poor are waiting for the authorities to come to their house during the survey, the concerned survey team is saying that their names are not in the list, and this shocked many applicants.

The government is imposing never before strict rules regarding Indiramma houses. Due to the fact that a special “app” has been created at the State level for this purpose, the concerned officials said they do not have the authority to correct the mistakes. This left the poor applicants in a dire situation.

It is reported that many applicants from all over the district have complained in writing about the same in a Prajavani held at Karimnagar Collectorate on Monday. Meanwhile, Tirunagiri Ramya, an applicant of Huzurabad town filed a written complaint to the authorities during a public hearing held at Karimnagar Collectorate on Monday regarding the mistakes in Indiramma houses applications processing. She said that she belongs to Vidyanagar Colony in Huzurabad town. When he applied for Indiramma house in Huzurabad 23rd Ward, she was shocked to know that her name came under Jammikunta Municipality. She asked officials to transfer her name from Jammikunta to Huzurabad Municipality but the concerned officials said that they do not have the authority to do so, Ramya, who has filed an application seeking justice in Prajavani told reporters.

Similarly, in Huzurabad town, when applying in one ward, many people allege that their names appear in the list of another ward. A surveyor Shravan said that this is true. It is imperative that the government has issued an oral order to complete the survey of those who have applied for Indiramma houses by December 31.

As the deadline for this is not even a week away, they are asking the authorities to bring to the attention of the authorities the fact that their names have appeared in other mandals and correct them, but they do not have that authority, but the government, which has created a special app for Indiramma houses, will ultimately have to take a decision, officials say.

The rural poor are expressing concern that it is unreasonable for the officials to make mistakes and making the poor suffer. Meanwhile, officials are telling the applicants not take these things to heart and their names will appear in the second list. It is reported that the authorities are trying to cool down the applicants as part of an effort to cover up their mistakes.

Similar to Dharani, in the case of Indiramma houses, in the wake of reports of large-scale injustice to the applicants across the State, the names of the needy have appeared in other mandals, the government should include the names of the applicants in their respective mandals, the applicants are demanding. CITU Karimnagar district president Mukunda Reddy warned that if the government does not respond to this problem before it gets complicated, it will become a weapon for the opposition and the affected persons will stage dharnas.

The interesting thing is that when the officials of the Housing department came to know that the names of the applicants for the Indiramma houses appeared in the lists of other mandals, they said that they did not understand why this happened.

They also did not know how to correct these mistakes and said that they would give an appropriate answer only after contacting the state level officials. It is surprising that the housing officials mentioned this with the applicant at Prajavani held in Karimnagar Collectorate.