Reduce LPG gas prices, demands Sabitha Indra Reddy

RANGAREDDY: State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday said that the Modi government at the Centre will increase the gas prices to increase the hardships of women. While participating in a organised from Jillelaguda to Mirpet Municipal Corporation under the auspices of BRS to protest against the increased rates of gas prices,Sabitha said that after the BJP came to power at the Centre, the price of a cylinder which was Rs400 increased to Rs1,150.

She demanded to immediately reduce the prices of LPG cylinders. And if the demands are not fulfilled agitation programmes will be taken up by women across the country.

She suggested that when BJP leaders visit rural areas, women should take out cylinders and place them in front of them and demand a reduction in prices. BJP leaders are requesting to give them one chance but when they come into power in the State, the pockets of people will be empty, said the minister and added that Modi, who had not done a single good programme for women during his eight and a half year rule, raised gas prices as a Women's Day gift.