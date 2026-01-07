Reforms must reach grassroots to build Viksit Bharat: Kishan Reddy

Manesar/Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said that the vision of India as a developed nation can only be achieved when reforms in the coal sector reach the grassroots level. He was addressing a two-day Chintan Shivir on the coal sector held in Manesar on Tuesday, which focused on performance reviews, reforms, and institutional changes required for strengthening the industry.

The Minister highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi several reforms have been introduced in the coal sector for national development and public welfare. He urged subsidiaries to prepare annual plans and long-term strategies up to 2030, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision. He called for special action plans on coal gasification and strengthening organisational capacities.

Reddy stressed the need for the scientific closure of a large number of mines within two years, aiming for a Guinness World Record. He underlined the importance of informing the public about the coal sector’s contributions to society while adopting global best practices. Priority, he said, must be given to company growth, worker welfare, and environmental protection.

The Minister directed subsidiaries to prepare mine-specific action plans and adopt a “whole of government” approach. He called for a thorough review of targets by 2026, shifting focus from loss-making mines to profitable ones, and engaging private companies in revenue-sharing discussions. He also urged reducing the seven-year timeframe for starting mining activities and strengthening safety standards to achieve a “zero accidents” goal.

Highlighting achievements, Reddy noted that increased domestic production and improved logistics have reduced coal imports, saving approximately Rs 60,000 crore in foreign exchange.

On the occasion, he inaugurated the newly constructed Executive Hostel at the Indian Institute of Coal Management (IICM), Ranchi. The event was attended by Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, senior officials, and CMDs of Coal India subsidiaries.