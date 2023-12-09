Release pending MMTS phase-II project funds, rail-users urge State govt

Hyderabad: As the new State government has just been formed, daily rail passengers and members of travel association submitted a representation to the government on Friday seeking release of pending funds for the MMTS phase II project.

Being a major lifeline of employees, the MMTS phase-II project work has been pending for many years. Residents of the north-eastern part of the city are eagerly waiting for the train services to come onto track. Due to fund issue the work is progressing slowly.

Point out members of the Suburban Train Travelers’ Association and rail users, ‘for the past several years we have been submitting letters for starting MMTS phase II to the State government, but in vain.’

Noor Ahmed, president, LT (long train ) & MMTS, Suburban Train Travelers’ Association said, “The phase-II works are going on at a snail pace from 2014 due to delay in release of funds by the State government. Once the phase-II services get launched many people will benefit; traffic congestion in the city will reduced. Also the Airport Express Metro Corridor-IV project work is progressing; it will be better if spare land for laying a six-km railway track is allotted from Umdanagar to airport so that air travellers can reach on time to avoid traffic jams on roads.”

M Krishna, a daily rail passenger, said “the rail commuters of northeastern parts of the city are eagerly waiting for the commissioning of the phase-II services. The northern parts have been deprived of proper connectivity. Compared to other public transport, suburban trains are cheaper. It will be better if the State government releases the pending amount immediately.“

On the condition of anonymity, a senior SCR officer, said, “as per the agreement between the railways and the State government, it is a cost-sharing project wherein one-third cost is to be borne by the railways, while two-third is to be met by the government. The initial estimated cost of the project is Rs. 816 crore’.

‘Accordingly, the railways share works out to Rs 272 crore and the government’s Rs 544 crore. So far Rs. 835 crore has already been spent on the project. However, till date, the government has only deposited Rs. 379 crore, as against Rs. 760 crore. Due to the delay in contributing the government share, the project work is running at a slow pace’.