Releases preliminary answer key for Group-III exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Wednesday announced that new job notifications will be issued starting from May 1.

The Commission has requested the State government to submit details of vacant posts by March 31 to facilitate the notification process. TGPSC also informed that it will conduct a thorough review in April to prepare the notifications based on the reported vacancies. It further declared that the recruitment process will be completed within six to eight months from the date of issuing the new notifications. “We will ensure the timely release of results for Group exams as per the schedule,” said TGPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham.

The Chairman also informed that a Public Service Commissions’ conference will be held in Bengaluru on January 11 and 12, where discussions on examination procedures will take place.

In a related development, TGPSC has released the preliminary answer key for the Group-III examination conducted to fill 1,365 vacant posts in the State. The exams were held on November 17 and 18 last year at 1,401 centres across the State. A total of 5.36 lakh candidates appeared for the exams, which consisted of three papers.