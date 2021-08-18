  • Menu
Reliable news and reader-friendly newspaper says Mahbubnagar Collector Venkat Rao

S Venkat Rao District Collector, Mahbubnagar
Highlights

It's my immense joy to express my gratitude in reviewing The Hans India, which is the epitome of newspapers, published by the Hyderabad Media House in both Telugu States as well from Delhi.

I can consider The Hans India as one of the best reader-friendly newspapers giving reliable news on politics, business, sports, lifestyle and entertainment.

The everyday editorials throw light on the latest developments and crucial issues. News analysis by expert columnists like Madabhushi Sridhar and Dr Bharat Jhunjhunwala places this newspaper top on social conscious domain.

Overall, The Hans India is a newspaper publishing insightful articles enlightening the readers on various issues of society. I appreciate the newspaper for publishing news of the world as well as giving same importance to the local news.

As an administrator, I would stress on giving more priority to the development of language, more reports on science and technology.

I hope it will become more reachable to the unreached. My hearty wishes to the team of The Hans India.

S Venkat Rao

District Collector, Mahbubnagar

