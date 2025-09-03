Relief for farmers: 1,500 MT urea arrives in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: The tense atmosphere among farmers in Palamuru has finally eased as 1,500 metric tonnes of urea reached the district on Tuesday, ending the days-long chaos at PACS and Growmore centres.

For the past few weeks, farmers had been facing an acute shortage of urea, leading to long queues, heavy crowds, and chaos at distribution points.

With word of scarcity spreading like wildfire, farmers feared that without timely supply of urea, they might lose out on good yields for their standing crops.

The small quantities that were made available earlier got exhausted within hours, creating even more panic among the farming community.

Now, with the arrival of fresh stocks at Jadcherla Railway Station Goods Shed, farmers are relieved.

Out of the 1,500 metric tonnes, 550 MT has been allotted to Mahabubnagar, 650 MT to Nagarkurnool, and 300 MT to Narayanpet district.

District Collector Viziyendira Boyi, who inspected the rake along with Jadcherla MLA JAnirudh Reddy, assured that every farmer will get urea as per requirement and urged them not to panic or crowd centres unnecessarily. She directed agriculture officials to ensure transparent and need-based distribution across all mandals.

Anirudh Reddy also assured farmers in his constituency that adequate stocks are now available and advised them to avoid rushing to PACS centres. “There is no shortage anymore, and every farmer will get what they need,” he stated.

Farmers, who have been waiting anxiously, welcomed the news with relief. Andhi Bai from Goplapur, who has sown cotton over three acres, said, “I have been waiting at the PACS centre in Jadcherla for the past three days for urea. The shortage made us very anxious. Now, with new stocks arriving, I hope I can finally get enough urea for my crop.”

Similarly, Srinivas from Gangapur, who cultivated maize and paddy over six acres, shared his struggle: “For the last one week, I have been going around Growmore centres in search of urea. The little stock that came was not enough for us. At least now, with the district getting large quantities, we can expect proper supply and overcome this worry.”

With the timely arrival of fresh stocks, the farming community across Mahabubnagar district is hopeful of uninterrupted supply, ensuring better yields and a smooth agricultural season ahead.