Remain alert till polling ends, Revanth Reddy to Ministers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday instructed ministers to remain vigilant at every minute until polling concludes, even after the campaign ends on Monday evening. He advised them to immediately resolve any dissent or rebel issues and bring the party cadre together.

AICC in-charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers and other party leaders participated in the Zoom meeting. On the occasion, the Chief Minister reviewed the role played by ministers in effectively communicating the government’s guarantees and welfare schemes to the public. The Chief Minister clarified that the goal is to win the maximum number of municipalities and that the results of the elections would be a testament to the government’s performance. The meeting, held as the campaign drew to a close, instilled enthusiasm among the Congress ranks.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister discussed the political conditions prevailing across the 116 municipalities and seven corporations. He enquired about the party’s position at the grassroots level, the strategies being adopted by opposition parties and the overall voters’ pulse.