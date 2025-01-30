Remarkable feat: 5 liver transplantations in 30 days at OGH

Hyderabad: In a remarkable achievement, the Osmania General Hospital has successfully done five liver transplantations during the last 30 days. The doctors said it was a big achievement for a government hospital. The hospital performed five successful liver transplants in one month for rare genetic liver disease patients.

All belong to very low socio-economic status and are young. A doctor performed three cadaver liver transplants and two live donor liver transplants. One child had Tyrosinemia type 1 disease; three were suffering due to Wilson’s disease and an adult was down with chronic Budd Chiari syndrome.

The OGH doctors said generally these surgeries costs around Rs 30-40 lakh in private hospitals. The poor patients could not afford the huge amount. The doctors said they were also providing life-long free Immunosuppression drugs for the patients with the help of Aarogyasri scheme.

Head of Surgical Gastroenterology department, Dr CH Madhusudhan, who led the surgeries, said doing five liver transplants in a span of 30 days in a government hospital was a big achievement. No government hospital in India did so many liver transplants in a month.