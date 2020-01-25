Remember Ambedkar on Republic Day: Mala Mahanadu

Saifabad: President of Mala Mahanadu G Chennaiah met the Chief Secretary of Telangana state Somesh Kumar and requested them to take measures to make it mandatory to keep the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar at the R-Day celebrations, as a mark of respect to the architect of our constitution. Later, he also met Rangareddy District Collector with the same request.



Speaking to media on the occasion, G Chennaiah said that it was unfortunate that the person who strove for nearly three years to develop our constitution after several deliberations was forgotten on the Republic Day, a day when the constitution came into effect. He hailed the decision of Maharashtra state government to make recital of preamble of the constitution as part of daily prayers. While Americans remember Thomas Jefferson on the Constitution Day and pay tributes to Jefferson's portrait, few Indians keep the portrait of Ambedkar during Republic Day celebrations, he lamented. He urged activists of Mala Mahanadu to submit memorandums in this regard to their respective district collectors.

Malamahanadu general secretary Vadala Bhaskar, state general secretary Kunda Mallikarjun, youth president G Ramesh, Begari Venkatesh and others were among those who met the Chief Secretary.