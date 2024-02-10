Remembering renowned parliamentarian Ravi Narayana Reddy

Nalgonda: As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the name Ravi Narayana Reddy stands out prominently for his unprecedented majority in the maiden 1952 polls that surpassed even India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

A member of the People’s Democratic Front (a pseudonym for the banned Communist Party of India), Reddy secured a staggering 2,20,280-vote lead against his Congress rival, V Baskar Rao, in the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency.

Notably, Reddy’s polled votes numbered 3,09,162, surpassing Nehru’s 2,33,617 votes in Uttar Pradesh. This remarkable feat left Nehru himself astonished at the public’s fervour for Ravi Narayana Reddy. Consequently, the honour of being the first to enter the Lok Sabha was rightfully bestowed upon Reddy, marking a historic moment in Indian politics.

Reddy’s political journey continued with success, as he secured victory in the Nalgonda constituency again during the 3rd General Elections (1962-66). He also served as a member of the United Andhra Pradesh Legislature from 1957 to 1962. Ravi Narayana Reddy was born on June 5, 1908, in Bollepally village of Bhongir Assembly constituency, and he left a remarkable name as a founder member of the Communist Party of India and a dedicated peasant leader. A key figure in the Telangana Rebellion against the rule of Osman Ali Khan Asaf Jah VII, Reddy’s role extended to Indian independence, where he actively participated.

Beyond politics, Reddy was a philanthropist, social reformer, and parliamentarian known for championing the causes of peasants. His diplomatic approach, political ethics, and unwavering commitment to the people made him a stalwart in Telangana politics until his passing on September 7, 1991.

Recognising his contributions, the Central government posthumously honoured Ravi with the Padma Vibhushan in 1992. Regardless of party affiliations, leaders laud his dedication to the welfare of the poor and society.

In tribute to his memory, the Ravi Narayana Reddy Memorial Auditorium Complex was established in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, by the Telangana Martyrs Memorial Trust. Recently, Ravi Narayana Reddy’s grandson, Ravi Sukesh Reddy, approached CM Revanth Reddy to erect his grandfather’s statue in Bhongir. Responding positively, the CM assured that the statue would be unveiled on Ravi Narayana Reddy’s Vardhanthi day on September 7, 2024.