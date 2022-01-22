Remove encroachments on nala: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Expressing anger encroachment on a nala in a locality in the city, Energy Minister GJagadish Reddy ordered the municipal authorities to remove the squatters immediately. During his visit to Manasa Nagar in the town on Friday, the locals complained about the problems being faced by them with encroachment of nala.

The Minister visited the colony as part of a house-to-house distribution of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak checques. Responding to the concern of denizens about the submerging of colony in recent rains due to the encroachment of the nala, he personally inspected the site and summoned the Municipal Commissioner as well as the engineering officials and ordered them to decide the boundaries of the nala by removing encroachments as a permanent measure. The people who suffered a lot during the recent heavy rains thanked Minister Jagadish Reddy for his bold and spontaneous orders.

Meanwhile, distribution of Kalayana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries continued in the remaining wards in the town on Friday. Minister Jagadish Reddy urged the people of Suryapet to wear a mask, maintain social distance and hygiene in the wake of the Covid third wave.

He was accompanied by Municipal Chairman Annapurna , DCMS ChairmanVotte Janaiah, vice-chairman Putta Kishore respective councilors and officials.