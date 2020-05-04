Renaissance on its way, says Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar on Monday issued an audio message to the citizens. Through the audio, the officer spoke at length about various issues related to coronavirus and lockdown.

But, there were two things upon which he stressed the most, the first one being citizens adopting self-discipline, self-control and obviously maintaining social distance. But, the second most important point which the officer spoke was about renaissance which began way back in the 15th century.

Commissioner urged the fellow citizens to know about how the renaissance gained momentum in Europe in the 15th century after a pandemic known as Black plague gripped the entire nation.

"The renaissance movement was called new awakening because there were new things which were invented about literature, culture, scientific inventions, discoveries and this Covid-19 will also pave way for such an awakening amongst the citizens," stated the Commissioner.