Rene Hospital conducts free cardiac health camp
Highlights
Karimnagar: On the occasion of World Heart Day, Rene Hospital, Karimnagar, organised a free cardiac medical camp on Monday, at the Government Hospital.
The camp received overwhelming response from the people. Around 250 people including children suffering from heart-related ailments attended the camp.
Cardiologists Dr Dinakar Thatimatla, Dr Siripurapu Ravikumar, Dr Raja Vijender Reddy conducted various health check-ups for all participants, advised preventive measures to avoid heart diseases, and distributed free medicines.
