  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Rene Hospital conducts free cardiac health camp

Rene Hospital conducts free cardiac health camp
x
Highlights

Karimnagar: On the occasion of World Heart Day, Rene Hospital, Karimnagar, organised a free cardiac medical camp on Monday, at the Government...

Karimnagar: On the occasion of World Heart Day, Rene Hospital, Karimnagar, organised a free cardiac medical camp on Monday, at the Government Hospital.

The camp received overwhelming response from the people. Around 250 people including children suffering from heart-related ailments attended the camp.

Cardiologists Dr Dinakar Thatimatla, Dr Siripurapu Ravikumar, Dr Raja Vijender Reddy conducted various health check-ups for all participants, advised preventive measures to avoid heart diseases, and distributed free medicines.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick