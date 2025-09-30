Rene Hospital conducts free cardiac health camp

Karimnagar: On the occasion of World Heart Day, Rene Hospital, Karimnagar, organised a free cardiac medical camp on Monday, at the Government Hospital.

The camp received overwhelming response from the people. Around 250 people including children suffering from heart-related ailments attended the camp.

Cardiologists Dr Dinakar Thatimatla, Dr Siripurapu Ravikumar, Dr Raja Vijender Reddy conducted various health check-ups for all participants, advised preventive measures to avoid heart diseases, and distributed free medicines.