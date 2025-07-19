“Report Harassment Without Fear” – Bharosa SI Veena Reddy

Nagar kurnool: An awareness session on the SHE Team and the POCSO Act was conducted on Saturday at the Nagarkurnool District Bus Stand under the supervision of Bharosa Center SI Veena Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, SI Veena Reddy said, “In recent times, there has been an increase in harassment cases targeting women and children, especially those staying alone. Many girls are falling victim to deception through social media platforms like Instagram under the guise of friendship.”

She urged students to focus on their education and not be afraid to come forward and report any harassment. “We assure complete confidentiality for those who file complaints,” she added. She also advised people to be cautious and avoid responding to video calls and messages from unknown persons.

SI Veena Reddy stated that the SHE Team is actively operating in key areas, bus stands, and mandal headquarters to ensure the safety of women and girl students. Anyone wishing to report harassment can contact 100 or 87126 57676.

Bharosa Center Coordinator Srilatha explained the details of the POCSO Act to the students. SHE Team member Venkataiah, Head Constable Srinivasulu Sharma from the Human Trafficking Division, Gopal, and others were present at the event.