Republic Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan, governor unfurls the flag

The Republic Day celebrations were held grandly in Raj Bhavan with Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan unfurled the national flag. The Governor received the soldiers' salute and paid tributes at the Secunderabad Army Martyrs' Memorial and commemorated their sacrifices. CS Shantha Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar and other senior officers participated in the ceremony.



Government officials did not attend the Republic celebrations at Raj Bhavan. As per protocol, high government officials attended the ceremony. On this occasion, the Governor wished the people on Republic Day.

Addressing the speech, governor started her words saying my dear people of Telangana and said that with the sacrifices of many people, we are celebrating this day. Tamilisai said that we are the country with the largest constitution in the world and the it is the reason for true democracy.

The Governor said development was not merely constructing buildings. "Sending only my child abroad for higher education is not development," said the governor.

The Governor expressed concerns over suicides in the state and opined that there were 22 suicides in Telangana, which means one suicide per hour. "We have to face challenges" said the governor and called upon the youngsters of the state to actively participate in the G20 conferences.

The Governor thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highest allocation of National Highways to the state and also for Vande Bharat train, which she said would strengthen the common bond between the people in two Telugu states.

The governor targeted the ruling party leaders. She said, "I may not be liked by a few but I like the people of Telangana. I will work hard irrespective of difficulties."