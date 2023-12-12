Reshuffle of Police top brass begins

The process if reshuffle in the top brass of police in Telangana has begun. The government on Tuesday issued orders appointting Kothakota Srinivas Reddy as Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.

Reddy is a 994 batch officer. He succeeds Sandeep Shandilya. Sandeep Shandilya has been appointed as Director of TS NAB.

Avinash Mohanty, a 2005 batch officer has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad. Currently serving as Joint CP Admin at Cyberabad, he succeeds M Stephen Raveendra.

G Sudheer Babu, a 2001 batch officer currently posted as Additional CP Traffic, Hyderabad, will take over as Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, replacing DS Chauhan. Chauhan and Stephen Raveendra have been directed to report to the DGP office.











