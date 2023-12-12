Live
- Amit Shah withdraws 3 Bills to replace Criminal Bills
- ‘Sarada Saradaga’ from ‘Saindhav’ has lovely vibes
- Realty, energy indices fall the most as Nifty ends lower ahead of inflation data
- ZF to make transmissions for off-highway vehicles at Coimbatore plant
- ‘Hanu-Man’ theatrical trailer to be out on Dec 19
- Indian-American executive sentenced to 24 months in jail for insider trading
- Che Guevara biopic ‘Che’ to hit theatres on Dec 15
- Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Project: CM instructs to complete work by September 2024
- Daily Forex Rates (12-12-2023)
- Small and midcap indices trading above long-term averages
Just In
Reshuffle of Police top brass begins
Highlights
The process if reshuffle in the top brass of police in Telangana has begun
The process if reshuffle in the top brass of police in Telangana has begun. The government on Tuesday issued orders appointting Kothakota Srinivas Reddy as Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.
Reddy is a 994 batch officer. He succeeds Sandeep Shandilya. Sandeep Shandilya has been appointed as Director of TS NAB.
Avinash Mohanty, a 2005 batch officer has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad. Currently serving as Joint CP Admin at Cyberabad, he succeeds M Stephen Raveendra.
G Sudheer Babu, a 2001 batch officer currently posted as Additional CP Traffic, Hyderabad, will take over as Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, replacing DS Chauhan. Chauhan and Stephen Raveendra have been directed to report to the DGP office.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS