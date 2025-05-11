Residents aghast over non-filling of vacant sweeper posts in Rjnr

RANGAREDDY: Despite emerging as a promising revenue generation circle in the southern part of the city, the GHMC appears helpless in providing a sufficient number of sweepers in proportion to the population of colonies in Rajendranagar, resulting in growing public outrage from different colonies.

While sweeping goes amiss at multiple colonies due to inefficient supervision and insufficient staff, residents say that throwing garbage openly has only compounded the matter.

Leave alone adding new sweepers, the area residents say that GHMC has not even been able to backfill the posts of deceased sweepers in the last one year. The growing concern pertaining to insufficient health and sanitation staff, predominantly the sweepers, has raised many questions over GHMC’s operational efficiency.

It is learned that the demands pouring in from different colonies regarding backfilling of vacant posts of sweepers has not been getting addressed by the GHMC senior officials despite reminders time and again. The residents in Shastripuram Colony are demanding filling of sweeper posts left vacant due to the demise of staff members.

However, they say, all their pleas fell on deaf ears and made them realise that they are barking up the wrong tree. It is said that the residents of the colony raised a few questions recently with the GHMC on the issue through an RTI. However, the residents say that the GHMC responded with a vague response holding no plausibility in justifying their point.

“Despite a multi-fold population increase at Shastripuram Colony and surrounding areas under Rajendranagar, the number of health and sanitation workers allocated to these areas remain arguably meagre,” said M A H Asif, a resident.

Even though the residents made multiple requests to the GHMC at least to backfill the deceased staff in this area for which the budget was already approved, he said that the senior officials at GHMC seem to be least bothered about this public grievance.