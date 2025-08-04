Residents demand action over dangling power lines

Gadwal: Residents of Ward No 12 in Bingidoddi village, Aija Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district, are living under a life-threatening situation due to the absence of proper electricity poles, resulting in dangerous electric wires hanging directly over residential homes. Locals, along with BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna, raised serious concerns and demanded immediate intervention from the authorities.

“It has been over 25 years since this colony came into existence with over 200 houses, yet not a single concrete road or electricity pole has been installed,” said Gopalakrishna while addressing the villagers.

Due to the lack of official infrastructure, residents are reportedly using wooden poles as makeshift electricity supports, a practice that has already led to shocks and close calls. In a recent incident, a homeowner had to personally replace a wire support after experiencing a shock from a low-hanging live wire.

The colony, locals say, is completely neglected while sarpanches and officials have ensured road construction only around their own houses. “If something happens to any of these families, who will take responsibility?” Gopalakrishna questioned. “Despite informing the Assistant Engineer (AE) of the electricity department, no action has been taken so far.”