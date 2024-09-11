Residents stage protests against air, water pollution from dairy

Karimnagar: The residents of 16th Division staged a dharna in front of Karimnagar Dairy on Tuesday against the pollution of ground water due to the waste coming out of the dairy since the last decade and causing health problems and skin diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that even the kitchen utensils and gates of the house were severely damaged. Due to this pollution, the TDS of the bore water in the area was 2000 (dangerous level). Bore water is not suitable for drinking water.

The wastes from the dairy produce give extremely foul odour. The stench started from Padmanagar and spread almost to the two-town police station, making it difficult for people to breathe. Children and old people are suffering severely, the residents complained.

Apart from this, thick smoke is coming from the dairy chimney, and the ash from the chimney travels in all directions and accumulates on the slabs of the houses. Due to them, respiratory health problems, asthma and lung problems are very common in children, they said.

Therefore, keeping in mind of the residents’ problems, authorities should take measures to prevent the wastes coming out from the dairy in the ground, water and air, as well as to control the stench coming from the dairy, so as to protect their health.