Respect women: Kamareddy District Collector Satyanarayana

Kamareddy: District Collector Satyanarayana called on everyone to respect women, who are one half of the society. On Friday, he visited Government High School, which was adopted by Progressive Recognized Teacher's Union (PRTU), in Tunkepalle village in Nizamsagar mandal of Kamareddy district.



He administered an oath by students and villagers that "as part of Suraksha Kamareddy, we will ensure that all people will be in good health, live in hygienic condition, will keep our village clean, will treat women with respect and will not engage in illegal activities".

The Collector said many people will have good ideas but due to several reasons couldn't implement them. But PRTU is putting their ideas into action and so far, had developed government schools by spending by spending about Rs 2 crores. One should congratulate the PRTU members and should encourage them, he said and requested the people to take inspiration from them to do social service.

The Collector said that the Government High School in Tunkepally village has been developed with the donations by PRTU and other social service organisations.

The green surroundings in the school made the atmosphere pleasant and every classroom has been colourfully decorated with subject-related toys and pictures, he added.

Kishore, the founder of 'Manakosam Manam' and Tunkepally villagers have contributed immensely to the development of the school adopted by PRTU, said Collector Satyanarayana. He enjoyed the songs and dances performed by the students.

PRTU members said 11 public schools are being developed on par with corporate schools.

Jukkal MLA Hanmanth Shinde and former district chairperson Dafader Raju congratulated all those, who are striving for the schools' development. PRTU district general secretary Kushal and others were present.