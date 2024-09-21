Live
- RG Kar financial scam: CBI unearths major flaws in medicine procurement system
- FIIs infuse Rs 14,064 crore in Indian equity market this week, buying to continue
- No expectations from new Delhi CM, says Cong leader ahead of Atishi's swearing in
- Third Boat Successfully Removed from Prakasam Barrage
- Australia await Ashleigh Gardner’s availability for second T20I against NZ
- Can video games help relieve post-traumatic stress symptoms?
- Yemen's Houthis outline conditions for peace with government
- Super League Kerala: Malappuram FC share point with Thrissur Magic FC after draw
- US heat deaths projected to soar by mid-century
- 'Don’t be afraid to go over the top': Shastri's advice to Kohli
Retd govt employee shines in nat’l powerlifting competitions
Hyderabad: Retired State government employee P Pradeep Kumar has won a gold medal at national level.
The retired Assistant Accountants Officer in the state Police department Pradeep Kumar won the medal at National Level Powerlifting Competitions held at Sonipat City in Haryana. He lifted a total weight of 390 kg in the 83 kg weight category and bagged the first position in the Masters-3 category. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu felicitated Pradeep Kumar for winning gold medal and wished that the power lifter will bring more laurels to the State in the future.
