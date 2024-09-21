  • Menu
Retd govt employee shines in nat’l powerlifting competitions

Hyderabad: Retired State government employee P Pradeep Kumar has won a gold medal at national level.

The retired Assistant Accountants Officer in the state Police department Pradeep Kumar won the medal at National Level Powerlifting Competitions held at Sonipat City in Haryana. He lifted a total weight of 390 kg in the 83 kg weight category and bagged the first position in the Masters-3 category. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu felicitated Pradeep Kumar for winning gold medal and wished that the power lifter will bring more laurels to the State in the future.

