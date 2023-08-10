Retired IFS officer shot off "strong letter" to KCR

Retired IFS officer and president, Forum for Good Governance (FGG) President M Padmanabha Reddy shot off a letter to BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao demanding to allot party tickets to the candidates with clean image in the ensuing Assembly elections.



Padmanabha Reddy said “Many of the leaders with criminal record are getting party tickets and entering into the Assembly. Today close to one-third of the MLAs are facing criminal charges. A If this trend is allowed to continue, the day is not far off that only criminals will be sitting in Assembly", he said in the letter. A

Land grabbers, bank loan defaulters, persons amassing huge wealth through illegal means are entering into politics to protect their ill-gotten wealth and to accumulate further wealth. To avert this situation, Forum for Good Governance request the BRS supremo to give tickets to people with clean image preferably from poor and middle class families and people of eminence, he said.

He also pointed out the orders passed by Supreme Court of India in WP (civil) No. 536, dated September 25, 2018 in connection with issuing of tickets by political parties to persons with criminal record. “If a candidate is contesting an election on the ticket of a particular party, he/she is required to inform the party about the criminal cases pending against him or her; the concerned political party shall be obliged to put up on its website the aforesaid information pertaining to the candidates having criminal antecedents.