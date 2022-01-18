Retired Singareni workers saw no hike in pensions for 23 years

Adilabad: While employees of most of the government-run organisations have a peaceful life thanks to the sumptuous pension being provided after life. Sometimes, their condition is better than the people working in private companies. However, it is not the same for the workers of Sigareni. There has been no increment in Singareni workers' pension scheme since last 23 years. A proposal was made in 1998 to hold review meeting on the issues of pension and to increase pension every three years.

It has been 23 years since the pension scheme was formulated and so far but there is no record of holding any review of the pension scheme.

A retired pensioner of Singareni, Venumadhav, told The Hans India that many workers who retired 23 years ago have been paid Rs 500 to Rs1,000 which is not enough to meet their expenses and feed themselves. In the name of contributory pension scheme, the pension was fixed at 25 per cent above the 10 month basic VDA average when retired under the contributory pension scheme.

The pay revision for the Central and State governments employees will increase for retired employees' pension. It is a pity that this opportunity is not given to those who have worked in Singareni and retired. At old age many are facing financial difficulties with an inadequate pension, he rued. And those who take pension are not allowed receiving the government's old age pension. And the trade unions are not showing any interest in their problems. They are demanding the Singareni to recognise their need and respond to the issue of increasing the pension of retired workers. Increase the pension at least according to the 11th wage agreement.