Retirement age raise won't affect filling up of vacancies in Telangana: Harish Rao

Telangana assembly on Thursday unanimously approved the retirement age enhancement bill of the government staff in Telangana. Accordingly, the retirement age of the government employees in the state has been raised from 58 years to 60 years.

At present, the retirement age in the state for employees was at 58 years and 60 years and 65 years for grade-4 employees and court employees respectively.

Speaking in assembly, minister Harish Rao said that the retirement age of employees in some states in the country was at 60 and 62 years. "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar has fulfilled the promise made in the election manifesto to enhance the retirement age to 61. The decision has been taken by the government to utilise the experience of the employees for some years," he said.

Harish Rao also said that retirement age enhancement will not affect filling up of jobs in the government departments. "Vacancies will be created by promoting the employees. The CM has already directed for the recruitment of 50,000 vacant posts in the state and a notification of the same will be issued soon," Harish Rao said.