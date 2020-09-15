Retirement benefits on last working day

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to bring in a policy wherein those who retire will not have to be at the mercy of the officials to get their retirement benefits.

Intervening during the Question Hour in the Assembly, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said the proposed policy will ensure that the employees get their retirement benefits on their last working day. The Chief Minister said that he was aware of the plight of the retired employees to avail the retirement benefits.

He said the instances where the retired employees waiting for getting their papers cleared for long in the offices had come to his notice. He said he had seen how a retired chief engineer had to wait sitting on a chair of an attender for getting the post-retirement benefits.

The CM said it was time the process was simplified and an effective mechanism to address their grievances be formed.

Regarding the demand to exempt Income Tax incurred by the Singareni Collieries employees, KCR said that he had represented this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the Singareni workers were like soldiers working on the borders.

"Both the UPA and the NDA governments are the same. The Centre is saying that if we do it for Singareni, it will have to be implemented in the entire country," he said. However, he said, the TRS would continue to put pressure on the Centre over the issue. He also assured to provide compassionate employment to the kin of the deceased employees.