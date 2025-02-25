Revanth alleges BRS-BJP nexus

Nizamabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has accused the BRS and BJP of having a "clandestine understanding" ahead of the upcoming MLC elections on February 27.

Speaking at his first campaign meeting in Nizamabad on Monday, the Chief Minister highlighted various welfare schemes introduced by his government, including free bus travel for women, crop loan waiver, caste survey and SC classification. He urged the voters to support the Congress only if they were convinced that these schemes had been effectively im-plemented in the state.

Revanth Reddy noted that graduates played a crucial role in the struggle for separate Telangana, yet the BRS, after coming to power, did nothing for them. He criticised the BRS for severing its connection with Telangana by rebranding itself as BRS. He alleged that, unable to accept electoral defeat, the party was now falsely accusing the Congress of inaction over the past year and conspiring against his government while sitting in a farmhouse, with the BJP aiding them.

He further alleged that the BRS, unable to field a candidate, was now ask-ing voters not to support the Congress. "Graduate voters need to read between the lines," he said. "This clearly indicates that the BRS wants you all to vote for the BJP candidate," he added.

Referring to Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s re-marks questioning why the Congress government has not taken action against BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K T Rama Rao de-spite multiple investigations into alleged irregularities during the BRS re-gime, the CM stated that it was the Centre’s responsibility to extradite the two accused in the phone-tapping case from the US. He pointed out that the Telangana government had issued a Red Corner Notice and sent it to the Union Home Ministry.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP was shielding BRS leaders in ex-change for their support in the MLC elections. "Are you not the one stalling their extradition in return for BRS support in the MLC polls?" he asked. He further claimed that "Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay are ob-structing the arrest of KCR, Harish, and KTR in the phone-tapping case through blackmail."

The CM also questioned why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had not arrested K T Rama Rao in connection with the Formula E racing case or made any arrests in the alleged scam related to the sheep distribution scheme, despite launching investigations and seizing relevant files.

Revanth accused Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of blocking the expan-sion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project proposed by the state govern-ment by exerting pressure on Union Ministers. He pointed out that while the BJP-led NDA government had funded projects such as the Sabarmati Riverfront Development, Namami Gange, and the Yamuna cleanup in Delhi, no funds had been allocated for the redevelopment of the Musi River in Hyderabad. He also questioned Kishan Reddy’s credibility in seeking votes when he had "failed" to secure clearances for key development projects in Tel-angana.