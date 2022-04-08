Revanth asks Congress leaders to fight on behalf of people

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and MP A Revanth Reddy on Friday stated that both BJP and TRS showing off that they fight on behalf of the people. He chaired a meeting with senior and important party leaders ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state in April last week.

Addressing the cadre, the TPCC chief called upon everyone to fight on behalf of the people against both the Central-led BJP and TRS in the State governments over the issues faced by the people. He said that the leaders, workers and activists fight for the people and mount pressure on the government over the paddy procurement issue. He said that the people should believe that the Congress party's fight for the people is realistic and not for political gains.

He slammed both the governments for burdening with hikes in tariffs, petrol, gas, diesel charges. He asked the party leaders to fight against the government until they roll back the charges. He said that both BJP and TRS are playing the blame games and cheating the farmers in the State. He said that if the Centre is not buying paddy then the state should buy every grain from the farmers. He alleged that the TRS is blaming the Central government to hide their failures.

He also alleged that the Centre is burdening the poor by its anti-people policies and political gimmicks. He asked the party leaders to continue their fight till Rahul Gandhi's visit to the State. He informed that Rahul Gandhi is likely to address a few public meetings organised by the Congress party on behalf of the people. He asked the party cadre to make all arrangements for Rahul Gandhi's visit and the public meetings. He is believed to have asked the party leaders to chalk out an action plan for AICC's leader visit.