Revanth asks KTR to develop Kondagal roads first

Nalgonda: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy came down heavily on Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao during the Munugodu election campaign.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy stated that KTR promised that he will adopt Kodangal during the 2018 elections campaign and criticised that no one is there to repair the roads in the constituency.

He alleged that no development has taken place in the constituency. Revanth Reddy said that he is ready to take some Munugodu people to these places whether there is any development in the CM and Minister's adopted villages. Revanth Reddy stated that Munugodu by-elections were a result of one man's greed for money.