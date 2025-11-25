Revanth assumes 'poll position' on home turf

Kodangal: Even before the notification for the imminent elections to local bodies is out, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday kick-started his campaign for the polls at a public meeting in the Kodangal Assembly constituency, his home turf.

Appealing to people to “vote for development and the welfare of all sections in the people’s government”, the Chief Minister said that the schedule for the local body elections will be announced in three or four days. He called upon the Congress leaders to work hard to ensure the victory of the party’s contestants in the elections.

After laying the foundation stones for various developmental works, including a centralised kitchen for the mid-day meals scheme, the Chief Minister said that the government has launched a slew of women empowerment schemes so that they can live with self-respect.

Fine rice distribution, free travel in RTC buses and cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 have brought cheers to every household. The state government awarded works to women groups also to set up solar power plants. The Chief Minister said that the schemes have helped the women community to grow financially independent. Marketing facility is also provided to products of women groups by establishing stalls at Shilparamam in the HI-Tec City and talks are in progress with Amazon for online international marketing.

Asserting that quality education is the only way to brighten everyone’s future and their lives, Revanth

Reddy said that the state government is providing breakfast to 28,000 students in 312 government schools in the Kodangal Assembly constituency under the auspices

of the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Claiming that farmers are “voluntarily giving up land” for the Kodangal Lift Irrigation Project, the Chief Minister said that the project will be completed in three years to provide irrigation facilities. The government is committed to also transform the Lagacherla industrial area into an “international industrial area”, he said.

The long-pending railway network to Kodangal will be completed soon, the Chief Minister said. The 70-year dream of Kodangal people will come true as the works for the railway line will start in nine months.

The Chief Minister announced the establishment of cement units in the Kodangal constituency, while pitching the Assembly seat as “a role model for the state in development”.

Reiterating that the “Indiramma Rajyam” will continue in the state for 10 years, the Chief Minister sought the support of women for the comprehensive development of Kodangal.