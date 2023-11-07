Revanth, Bandi among top leaders who filed nominations

Hyderabad: Among the top State leaders, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy and BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar filed their nominations for the Assembly elections from Kodangal and Karimnagar segments respectively on Monday. In Kodangal while appealing to people to ensure his win with maximum votes, Reddy emphasised that he got opportunity to lead the State only because of blessings of people of Kodangal. He urged people to make him win elections more than DK Sivakumar, who was responsible for the Congress’s landslide victory in Karnataka.

“KCR has cheated people of Mahbubnagar who trusted him and sent him to Parliament in 2009 elections. Why did KCR not do justice to Mahbubnagar in ten years after Telangana formation? If justice had been done to the area, why KCR is not responding to his challenge of competing with him in Kodangal?,” Revanth asked.

Former State BJP president Bandi filed his nomination in Karimnagar accompanied by Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh and State leaders. He took out a massive rally. While appealing to people to vote for him, he accused minister and MLA Gangula Kamalakar of indulging in corruption and swindling of funds meant for the Smart City Scheme.

Posting on X, he said, “Saffron wave is clear in Karimnagar. The huge response to the bike rally itself indicates the signs of change. Thank you for the overwhelming response,” he said.