Revanth betrayed BCs, says KTR

Hanumakonda: Launching scathing attack on Congress party for reducing the BC reservation to 17%, BRS working president on Wednesday reminded that the Congress had held the BC Declaration meeting in Kamareddy on November 10, 2023, promising 42% reservations for BCs and weaker sections in education, jobs, contracts, and politics within six months.

But even after two years, they have done nothing except deliver big dialogues, he criticised.

The Congress, which claimed to have spent Rs 160 crore on the caste census, achieved nothing, he said. While the Comprehensive Household Survey conducted under KCR revealed that BCs and weaker sections constituted 51% of the population, the Congress manipulated its survey to show only 46%, he alleged.

They said they formed a commission, issued GOs, and made contradictory statements. Some said reservations required a constitutional amendment, some said the bill was already introduced in the Assembly, and others said the Cabinet issued an ordinance — all contradictory statements, he mocked.

The recent election notification reduced KCR’s 26% BC reservations to 17%, which he called the biggest injustice to weaker sections in India.

Revanth Reddy, who restricted BC reservations to 17%, is a traitor to the BCs, KTR alleged. He stated that intellectuals from weaker sections must understand the fraud committed by Revanth Reddy. People must decide what to do with a government that deceived them after promising 42% reservations.

He reiterated that sarpanch elections will not be held on party symbols and that B-forms will not be issued. He warned that the betrayal committed against the BCs and the people will not last long.

With the spirit of KCR and the fighting zeal of students, employees, lawyers, and journalists, the Congress government will be overthrown, he said.