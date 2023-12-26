Revanth, Bhatti for Delhi to meet PM today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will be going to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4 pm on Tuesday.

Official sources said that Revanth would apprise the Prime Minister of the current financial crisis in Telangana and seek Centre’s help to take up developmental and welfare programmes.

Delay in the release of Central funds under various schemes and the permission to get institutional loans are also likely to be discussed during the meeting.



The meeting assumes political significance following the recent release of white papers on the precarious state of economy in Telangana and how the state DISCOMS were in red due to the ‘mismanagement’ of the previous government. This would also be brought to the notice of the Prime Minister.

Revanth, it is said, will also inform Modi about the priorities of his government and seek hand-holding so that he can successfully implement the ‘six guarantees’ promised by the Congress. He will explain to the PM about the six guarantees that will require Rs 1 lakh crore over a period of five years.

Long pending issues like division of assets between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as per the AP Reorganization Act, Centre’s assistance to the backward districts and the release of funds under various schedules in the Reorganization Act are also likely to figure in the meeting.

Sources said that the Chief minister will also call on AICC top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, and discuss the filling up of nominated posts ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The expansion of the Cabinet will also take place in the meeting with the Congress high command. The CM was planning to induct six more Cabinet ministers in the first week of January.