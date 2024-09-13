Revanth calls on Congress' 'Mr Fixit' Venugopal over cabinet expansion

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on AICC general secretary K C Venugopal in Delhi over cabinet expansion and other key issues of the State.

With the issue like the long-anticipated cabinet expansion being a taxing issue for over several months now, it is believed that the matter is close to execution this time. The meeting which continued for about an hour had featured discussions on political developments within Telangana, besides the issue of cabinet expansion and party’s State executive’s induction after new PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud takes charge on Sunday.

The State government is expected to induct six new Ministers. In wake of existing socio-political equations of the State these six berths have to be accommodated from different communities of BC, SC, ST, Minority besides Reddy. However, given the fact that a few composite districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Adilabad and Nizamabad have been missed out, this time they would be given the priority.

The names of aspiring Ministers under circulation include Malreddy Ranga Reddy, T Ram Mohan Reddy from Rangareddy district, brothers G Vivek, G Vinod and Vedma Bojju and K Premsagar Rao from Adilabad, P Sudarshan Reddy from Nizamabad, Danam Nagender from Hyderabad, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and N Balu Naik from Nalgonda.

The cabinet expansion issue has kept the aspirants anxious for the past few months and some of them as part of pushing their candidature also met top leaders in Delhi. Considering the complexities like contest between defected leaders and loyal leaders vying for the berth, the party is treading cautiously not to disturb the socio-political equations. It is also considering accommodating the senior MLAs within the party as working presidents and as key party functionaries in case they don’t get the ministerial berths.

Revanth Reddy’s meeting also discussed the restructuring of the party in State, while strengthening and streamlining the organisation. The CM also spoke to party’s senior leader Ajay Maken who was present at Venu Gopal’s residence.