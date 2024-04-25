Revanth dares KCR, Harish

Warangal: KCR is behaving much like a cat on a hot tin roof since he lost power, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said

Addressing the Jana Jatara public meeting at Madikonda here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that KCR is afraid of attending the Assembly. Referring to KCR’s interview in a vernacular TV channel, Revanth said the former chief minister had tried to belittle the Medigadda Barrage, part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), fiasco. “KCR, who meddled with the design of the KLIP, was the reason behind the sinking of the piers of Medigadda. Despite this, KCR claims KLIP as a wonder. I dare KCR to come for a debate on Rs 1 lakh crore Kaleshwaram Project in front of irrigation experts,” challenged Revanth.

The Chief Minister alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR have a clandestine understanding.

“On the surface, they criticise each other but both are one behind the doors,” he added. “Modi who promised 2 crore jobs a year failed to fulfil it. Instead of giving a helping hand to agriculture, Modi tried to implement the farm laws also known as black laws that invariably help Adanis and Ambanis. But the farmers fought gallantly to withdraw the black laws and also made Modi apologise,” Revanth said.



The BJP-led Central government had failed to establish rail coach factory and Bayyaram Steel Plant, the CM said. “After losing credibility, the BJP is now relying on communal politics,” he alleged. Revanth urged the people not to trust BJP Lok Sabha candidate Aroori Ramesh whose past record suggests corruption, especially land grabbing. He urged the people to vote for Congress candidate Dr Kadiyam Kavya who has a record of social work. Stating that crop loan waiver would be implemented by August 15, Revanth Reddy asked former BRS minister T Harish Rao to prepare himself to quit politics. Revanth assured revival of the Mamnoor Airport, to develop the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, and to resolve the dumping yard issue. Ministers Konda Surekha, D Sridhar Babu, Seethakka, MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy, K R Nagaraju, M Yashaswini Reddy, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, Kadiyam Srihari, Revuri Prakash Reddy and Warangal DCC president Errabelli Swarna were among others present.