Revanth devises action plan to strengthen Cong network

Hyderabad: Setting the target to win at least 14 Lok Sabha seats , TPCC president and CM A Revanth Reddy has devised an action plan to strengthen the party network from the grossroots level during the election time. Party Coordination Committees is to be constituted in the three stages –booth level, Assembly and Lok Sabha constituency level in all 17 constituencies.

Reddy held a special meeting with the available party leaders here on Friday and suggested that all key leaders should unite and take the responsibility of the party activities till the elections. ‘The party activists would support the leadership at every level’. He had already directed the leaders to emulate the ‘Malkajgiri model ‘ which brought the Congress a big success in the last LS elections.

As a part of that, a coordination committees will be formed in all LS segments in a day or two.

Each segment level will have an AICC observer and important local leaders as members. Since every LS segment has seven Assembly constituencies, each Assembly segment committee consists of the Congress MLA or party in-charge of constituency and key leaders from each mandal.

Five active party members from the area will be given opportunity in the booth-level committees.

The five members of the booth committee will play an important role during the elections. The CM directed the booth committee members to be soldiers in management of voters .

Reddy assured that the booth committees will be given due recognition in the future. Priority will be given to them in the Indiramma Committees which will be formed soon based on their performance.

The CM has already announced that Indiramma Committees will be constituted to oversee the implementation of government schemes and the selection of eligible beneficiaries at village level soon.