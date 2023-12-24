Revanth extols contributions of PV

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has said that administrative and economic reforms introduced by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao were relevant and worth implementation even in the present day.

The Chief Minister along with his Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and D Anasuya paid tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha

Rao on his 19th death anniversary at the PV Ghat on the Necklace Road, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said the former prime minister had propagated India’s glory across the world and it was Narasimha Rao who took bold decisions when the country’s economy was in dire straits.

Recollecting PV’s popular dialogue on the mortgage of Gold for borrowings, which stated that wise people always mortgage only half of the property to save the remaining part, Revanth Reddy said that PV was an exemplary person who brought revolutionary changes in the administration and laid a strong foundation for the distribution of lands to the poor.

He said that PV’s keen foresight had initiated India to a path of economic liberalisation and his initiatives were still relevant today even though the great leader was no more.

The Chief Minister informed that the State government is planning to develop the PV Ghat and Jaipal Ghat in more attractive manner as these two great leaders were like the ‘Treasure Troves’ for Telangana.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, TPPC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud and others were present.