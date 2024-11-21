Revanth following in KCR’s footsteps: CPM

Suryapet: Tammineni Veerabhadram, the State Secretary of CPI(M), announced that they, along with Left-wing leaders, will be going to Lagaherla on Thursday. He stated that they would stand in support of the farmers and visit the affected families. Veerabhadram made these remarks during a press meet held on Wednesday in the Suryapet district center. He criticized the forced acquisition of land from farmers for a pharmaceutical company, calling it inappropriate.

He explained that they would join CPI, CPI(M-L) New Democracy, Prajapandha, and other Left-wing parties to visit Lagcherla, understand the issues faced by affected farmers, and discuss these matters with the Chief Minister. He accused KCR of violating laws during his tenure as Chief Minister by acquiring land without implementing the 2013 Land Acquisition Act. He also found it ironic that KTR is now speaking in favour of farmers. He mentioned that the policies of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government seem to be strengthening the BRS (Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi) party.

Veerabhadram pointed out that a land acquisition notification was issued in Lagcherla without gathering public opinion, nor was an all-party meeting convened. He condemned the attack on the Collector and other officials who had gone to conduct a public opinion survey. He questioned why Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who previously opposed the Pharma City project, was now proceeding with land acquisition in Lagcherla.

He criticized the government for allegedly setting up “Fourth City” to hand over lands to foreign companies, claiming that forcibly taking land from farmers for the same is wrong.

He remarked that it is inappropriate to forcibly take land from farmers in Lagcherla, especially when 15,000 acres were already acquired for Pharma City in Ranga Reddy district.

He also warned that those who previously imposed restrictions on farmers should remember the political consequences they faced.

He demanded measures to prevent toxic waste from pharmaceutical companies from contaminating the Musi River.

Veerabhadram criticized the state government for not considering the opinions of opposition parties regarding issues like the clean-up of the Musi River, the establishment of a radar station, the Group-1 exam controversy, and the Pharma City project.

He mocked the Congress government’s plans to celebrate its one-year rule, calling it ridiculous. He pointed out that, apart from the free bus travel scheme among the six guarantees promised before the elections, no other schemes have been implemented.

He also criticized the government for only waiving Rs 18,000 crore of farmers’ loans out of the promised Rs 31,000 crore. The CPM leader concluded by saying that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was following the same arrogant policies as KCR, warned that people would soon teach him a fitting lesson.