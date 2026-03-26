Revanth for election blitzkrieg in Kerala

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who had to cancel his Kerala tour for election campaign due to inclement weather conditions on Wednesday, will embark on election blitzkrieg to the poll-bound state soon.

Even otherwise, the Chief Minister has been busy helping the Congress high command and Kerala Congress unit leaders in finalising the party strategy to win the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on April 9 in Kerala.

The Chief Minister was supposed to leave for Kerala in the evening on Wednesday.

However, after receiving a warning from the airport authorities on weather conditions not permitting air travel, Revanth Reddy cancelled his tour at the last minute. Party leaders said that the Chief Minister is likely to go to Kerala on Thursday evening or after the conclusion of the budget session of the Assembly next week.

The All India Congress Committee leadership has entrusted the Chief Minister with the responsibility of monitoring the election campaign in some important Assembly constituencies and finalising the election manifesto of the Congress-led United Development Front (UDF).

The Chief Minister has also been giving some tips to the Kerala Congress leaders on how to draw the attention of the people by announcing some big promises like those made in Telangana before the 2023 Assembly elections.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal has been in regular touch with the Chief Minister and both the leaders are holding teleconferences with the Kerala Congress leaders on ways of intensifying the poll campaign and countering the opposition parties’ propaganda against the Congress.

An organisation with expertise in devising election strategy at the ground level has already been roped in to ascertain the winning prospects of the Congress. Based on the outcome of the field survey, the election strategy will be finalised with valid inputs from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Media management, mobilisation of the cadre, poaching of leaders of rival parties and poll management are also being monitored by the Chief Minister under the watch of the party leadership.