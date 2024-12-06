Revanth govt to restore VRO system

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to reintroduce all the standard administrative systems, including Village Revenue System, discarded during the previous BRS government led by K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Village Revenue Assistants (VRA) and Village Revenue Officers’ (VRO) services which are crucial to maintain proper land records in the villages were scrapped during the BRS rule. The present government has identified 10,956 revenue villages in the state where the land revenue system would be reinstated. Officials said that the link between the state land revenue and village land revenue network collapsed after scrapping the VRO and VRA system. The revival of these services will help in addressing the problems raised in the Dharani portal. The officials, after a detailed study of its impact, felt that it had led to misuse of land owned by public as well as private agencies.

Hence it has been decided to reintroduce this system from January, the officials said.

The other major department - Housing - would also be revived as the government has big plans to construct 25 lakh houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. The officials said the previous KCR government had removed the entire department and sent the permanent staff to other wings on deputation.

The state R&B wing and Municipal Administration was entrusted with the responsibility of construction of 2 BHK houses by the BRS government. It is now proposed to bring back the officials of the Housing department to the parent wing and hire more staff, if required, for speedy implementation of Indiramma housing scheme.

The officials said it was also observed that financial irregularities had taken place in handing over the management of the IT services to the agencies. The previous government allegedly released crores of rupees to the agencies causing a huge financial burden to the state exchequer. There was no transparency in its functioning, they said.

All the IT services for the key departments will now be handled by the NIC (National Informatics Centre), the officials said, adding that the systems that were done away in Medical and Health and Education wings were also being examined and necessary steps would be taken to restore them.