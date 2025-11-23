Revanth hails Ande Sri as Telangana’s kohinoor

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to revolutionary poet Ande Sri at a memorial meeting on Saturday, describing him as ‘the most suitable person for me, close to my heart.’

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “Telangana society is dynamic, appearing innocent but always ready to show its fighting spirit when circumstances demand.” He recalled how poets and artistes historically rose against monarchy and domination, citing the powerful voice of Bandi Yadagiri’s Bandenaka Bandi Katti, which shook the Nizam’s rule, and the role of Gaddar, Guda Anjanna, Ande Sri, and Goreti Venkanna in laying the foundations of the Malidasa movement for Telangana’s liberation. Revanth praised Ande Sri, who, despite not attending school, penned the iconic song “Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana,” which became the heartbeat of the people. He said the rulers of the time conspired to silence such voices, believing their power eternal, but Ande Sri proved that “if you cover the pens with dust, the gun will sprout and the gates will be demolished.”

“Today,” he noted, “four crore people of Telangana sing the anthem every day, keeping alive the poet’s spirit.” The Chief Minister announced several measures to honour Ande Sri’s legacy. His family has been provided a government job, and a memorial forest is being developed in his name. His celebrated book ‘Nippula Vagu’ will be placed in every library across the state. Revanth also revealed that nine poets who played a key role in the Telangana movement have been allotted 300 yards of land each, with houses to be built for them in Bharat Future City.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to social justice, the Chief Minister said Telangana is the only state to have implemented classification among Dalits, enabling the most backward sections to progress, with many becoming doctors. He pointed out that his cabinet includes four Dalit ministers, reflecting the government’s inclusive approach.

Revanth declared that while Telangana has produced many poets, Ande Sri will remain like a Kohinoor diamond in the state’s history, symbolising the indomitable spirit of the people and their struggle for self-rule.

The memorial meeting thus became both a tribute to a revolutionary poet and a reaffirmation of the government’s resolve to uphold the ideals he championed.