Revanth in Delhi

Hyderabad: The political scene of state Congress party has now shifted to New Delhi. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with some of his Cabinet colleagues and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud reached Delhi on Thursday evening and met AICC general secretary K C Venugopal to discuss party’s internal issues, including the grievances expressed by some MLAs recently.

In the wake of high command taking a serious note of the alleged ‘secret meeting’ of some party MLAs in Hyderabad and the issue of sulking MLA Anirudh Reddy which the Opposition was trying to use as weapon to malign the party, the Chief Minister is likely to apprise the party leadership about the attempts by social media to damage the reputation of the Congress and the measures taken by the government to effectively counter them.

Revanth Reddy is expected to appraise the party high command on the recently-conducted caste survey and Scheduled Caste categorisation.

The AICC is also likely to review the performance of the government during the last one year and the implementation of various promises it made during the elections. First and foremost, the party would be focusing on the strategies to be adopted to ensure that they win at least 90 percent of the seats in the local body elections.