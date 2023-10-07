Revanth intensifies efforts to convince ‘unlucky’ ticket aspirants

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy has intensified efforts to convince ticket aspirants who are unlikely to get it and raise a banner of revolt against the party leadership in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Reddy succeeded in pacifying AICC leader and former MLA Vamsichand Reddy and took the latter’s approval to give the party ticket to his competitor and newly joined leader Kasireddy Narayana Reddy to contest from Kalwakurthy constituency. Revanth, Vamsichand Reddy and kasireddy met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi and sorted out the ticket issue to fight election from kalwakurthy, leaders said. Some more ticket aspirants will be brought to Delhi and convinced with some plum posts in lieu of their sacrifice for winning horses after the party comes to power in the State.

It may be mentioned here that Medchal DCC president N Sridhar quit the party soon after BRS legislstorMynampallyHanumantha Rao joined Congress and was given the assurance of party ticket. Leaders said “Revanth is making some fast moves to avoid such humiliating incidents in the party when the candidates list to fight crucial Assembly elections is announced “.

Meanwhile, Revanth told newsmen that BRS and BJP have entered into a secret political understanding for the Lok Sabha elections to defeat the party. He alleged the BJP-led Centre was protecting the BRS leaders who indulged in corruption .

“While Adani is running the BJP, KCR is controlled by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’, he remarked. The BRS agenda is elections and politics; the Congress is dedicated to people’s welfare’.