Revanth is a BJP man at heart, alleges KTR

Hyderabad: Ina high-octane campaign for the upcoming municipal polls, BRS working president KT Rama Rao launched an offensive against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, characterizing him as a “Trojan Horse” for the BJP within the Congress ranks.

Addressing a massive roadshow in the Jukkal, Banswada, and Yellareddy constituencies on Saturday, KTR exhorted the electorate—particularly minorities—to “peel back the Congress mask” to reveal the saffron identity underneath. “Revanth was never a Congressman at heart; he remains a BJP man through and through. He is merely the younger brother to the ‘Bade Bhai’ in Delhi,” KTR asserted, suggesting a clandestine tactical understanding between the CM and the BJP top brass.

Taking a sharp dig at the Chief Minister’s increasingly combative and often coarse political vocabulary, KTR rechristened him “Lagula Thondala Reddy” (Lizard-in-the-trousers Reddy). He slammed the CM for substituting governance with profanity, noting that whenever the opposition demands accountability for the “420 failed promises,” the CM resorts to “street-level threats” about “pulling out guts” and “playing marbles with eyes.”“For two years, his administration has been a single-point agenda of KCR-bashing. He chants KCR’s name more than a devotee writes ‘Rama Koti.’ The irony is that KCR doesn’t even acknowledge his existence, and it is this lack of recognition that drives Revanth into a state of perpetual frustration,” KTR remarked amidst cheers from the crowd.

Drawing a parallel with the notorious Dandu Palayam and Stuartpuram gangs, KTR warned that the Congress “loot-and-scoot” model was now targeting the municipal level. He alleged that the local Jukkal MLA was acting as a “collection agent,” extorting commissions from the business community to fund the Congress’s “cash-for-votes” election strategy.